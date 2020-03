Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Brussaux Some Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son’s Mom Sophie Brussaux https://t.co/GecVQ… 2 days ago Batuca🌊 RT @TMZ: Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son's Mom Sophie Brussaux (via @JustJared) https://t.co/HUw3N5xYEw 2 days ago TatumMarie RT @TatumMari: @andjustice4some No biggie. I glossed over it & was like - Oh thats nice. I was just happy noone blew up the whole Drake sit… 2 days ago TatumMarie @andjustice4some No biggie. I glossed over it & was like - Oh thats nice. I was just happy noone blew up the whole… https://t.co/NEz7AjL1Z1 2 days ago USMAN KAMAL RT @TMZ: Some Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son's Mom Sophie Brussaux (via @JustJared) https://t.co/Wg4SS4po7j 2 days ago The Lue Crew Some Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son's Mom Sophie Brussaux https://t.co/9AV776Eqlk via @JustJared 2 days ago TMZ Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son's Mom Sophie Brussaux (via @JustJared) https://t.co/HUw3N5xYEw 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Some of Drake's fans are not happy with what he said about his son Adonis' mom: https://t.co/GFw0FxB4ls 2 days ago