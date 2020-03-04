Backlash Erupts After Trump WH Bans Audio, Video Recording of Latest Coronavirus Briefing
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Five days after the Trump administration promised to be “aggressively transparent” about its response to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House ignited backlash and condemnation after it banned the press from any audio or video recording of its latest briefing on the public health crisis. The controversial decision came just hours after yet another huge […]
White House officials held a critical briefing on Tuesday about the novel coronavirus' spread within the US. However, Business Insider reports the media was banned from conducting audio or video coverage it. Vice President Mike Pence conducted the briefing. CNN's Jim Acosta asked him why it wasn't...