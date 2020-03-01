Global  

Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He ‘Just Got Walloped’ In the South

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
After Joe Biden's strong performance in early primary states in the South, Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton questioned Bernie Sander's electability against Trump.
News video: Maddow, Al Sharpton question if Sanders can go up against Trump

Maddow, Al Sharpton question if Sanders can go up against Trump 06:30

 MSNBC&apos;s Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton discuss Super Tuesday results

Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters [Video]Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters

On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren ended her Presidential campaign. She had a chat with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Thursday evening. In an interview Elizabeth Warren criticized the online behavior of Senator..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely claiming Maddow had reported “multiple senior officials” were seeking to...
