Stephen Dowell RT @Mediaite: Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He 'Just Got Walloped' In the South https://t.co/t7f8L… 3 hours ago Dirty Hands @khcninreston @ggreenwald This is not directed at low info voters? Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Ch… https://t.co/f0Tj8BRU6U 5 days ago Susie Greer RT @rumpfshaker: Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He 'Just Got Walloped' In the South https://t.co/Zzs05… 5 days ago ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He ‘Just Got Walloped’ In the South #SmartNews https://t.co/iLXirgQ7Ku 5 days ago Mark Groubert Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He 'Just Got Walloped' In the South… https://t.co/aJStPmyb9X 5 days ago Mediaite Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He 'Just Got Walloped' In the South https://t.co/t7f8Lh4Mil 5 days ago S Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He ‘Just Got Walloped’ In the South #SmartNews https://t.co/PkL5ufC99h 5 days ago