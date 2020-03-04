Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Milind Soman teaches you how to become the physical genius that he is

Milind Soman teaches you how to become the physical genius that he is

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Milind Soman teaches you how to become the physical genius that he isMilind Soman asks us to do 10 push-ups for a selfie. We ask him to join us, insisting it will make for a better grab for this piece. He refuses. He's too cool for 'regular' push-up. "If I do it, we'll have to do clap push-ups," he sets conditions. We give it a shot, fail, and blame the deceptive flooring for being too slippery....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.