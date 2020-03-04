Global  

Nostalgia takes over as Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri reunite after 33 years

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri famously played Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, respectively, in 'Ramayan', which earned the status of a cult classic. 
News video: Kapil Sharma & Sumona FULL ON COMEDY With Ramayan Show Cast | The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma & Sumona FULL ON COMEDY With Ramayan Show Cast | The Kapil Sharma Show 02:03

 Indian TV's most show Ramayan celebrated its 33 years on The Kapil Sharma Show. Arun Govil, Sita Deepika Chikhalia and Prem Sagar grace the show. Kapil and Simona create full laughter moments.Watch their hilarious fun moments.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil reveals shocking details, says cast was offered 'hefty amount' for bold photoshoot

Arun Govil stated that 'Ramayan' cast did not take up on the offer because they couldn't break audiences' trust for money
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

The Kapil Sharma show: When 'Ram' Arun Govil confessed of pranking people on the sets of 1987's Ramayan

Kapil went on his usual joking and humorous side cracking up everyone. But that's not all, the trio joined Kapil by sharing memories from the shooting days....
Bollywood Life

