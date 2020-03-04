Natacha Karam joins Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Actor Natacha Karam, best known for 911: Lone Star, is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by "Overlord" helmer Julius Avery.



Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a... 👓 View full article

