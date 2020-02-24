Global  

Miley Cyrus expresses sorrow over Nashville tornadoes

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
After severe storms and tornadoes ripped through Nashville and neighbouring counties in the early hours of Tuesday, singer Miley Cyrus expressed sorrow over the disaster that hit her home state. Cyrus who has her roots set in the Nashville city of Tennessee shared a picture of her family on social media and wrote a heartfelt...
