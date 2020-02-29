Global  

Summer Walker In Coronavirus Instagram Storm

Clash Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Summer Walker In Coronavirus Instagram StormFans criticise singer following post...

American R&B artist *Summer Walker* has been criticised after she shared a post about coronavirus.

The singer appears to have taken dystopian news coverage to heart, and was *pictured wearing a mask in public* to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Last night - March 3rd - Summer Walker shared a news post across her Instagram, seeming to blame people in China for deliberately spreading coronavirus.

The 'fake news' posting is two years old and long since discredited, but Summer doubled down in the comments.



why is she such an ass pic.twitter.com/ZVKuhgFRiL

— Prudence “Wish a” Niggawood (@gIossiergirl) March 4, 2020



summer walker, whose hygiene got dragged recently for taking "cat baths", should be the last person to flap her mouth spewing xenophobia over the coronavirus

— no (@miskeencore) March 4, 2020

A social media storm quickly erupted, with Summer Walker then deleting her Instagram - the singer has yet to comment further.

