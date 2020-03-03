Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "Connected" - cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

"Connected" - cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
*Release date :* September 18, 2020
*Synopsis :* Sony Pictures Animation's "Connected" is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: CONNECTED movie

CONNECTED movie 02:41

 CONNECTED movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sony Pictures Animation's CONNECTED is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), about an everyday family's struggle to relate...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Connected' Trailer [Video]'Connected' Trailer

Connected Trailer - 'Connected' is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world!

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

Connected with Abbi Jacobson - Official Trailer [Video]Connected with Abbi Jacobson - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Connected starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman! Release Date: September 18, 2020 Connected is a..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nerdist

Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/f15NQ9POXz 20 hours ago

Annaliesewyld

Annaliese Wyld 🇦🇺🦘😁 RT @nerdist: Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to unplug from… 1 day ago

nerdist

Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/527ooZ0OcT 1 day ago

BluebarkerSL

BluebarkerLowtideSL RT @GeekandSundry: Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to unplug… 4 days ago

IM_ebg

Mockingbird101 #Connected trailer starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride & Maya Rudolph (voice cast) https://t.co/jF3VH3vncY 4 days ago

GeekandSundry

Geek & Sundry Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/Q0vHoWyfb3 5 days ago

nerdist

Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/pOHJieNkjo 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.