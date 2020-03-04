Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval ‘Devastated’ by Bandmate David Roback’s Death Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Mazzy Star singer paid tribute to her former bandmate in an emotional post. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this em🌻 RT @billboard: Mazzy Star singer Hope Sandoval paid tribute to her late bandmate David Roback in an emotional post https://t.co/eRTZyictp1 29 minutes ago Thomas Cunningham @MatthewRyan101 I quote RTed too but here's my list: Aretha Franklin Nina Simone Ann Wilson (Heart) Lana Del Rey F… https://t.co/dArJgGlZtp 40 minutes ago Narciso Isais RT @BBC6Music: David Roback, the co-founder of beloved band Mazzy Star, has died at the age of 61. Along with Hope Sandoval, he wrote and… 3 hours ago Eep RT @shoegazepug: Alex Gehring (Ringo Deathstarr) Beth Thompson (Medicine) Hope Sandoval (Mazzy Star) Louise Trehy (Swallow) Martha Schwende… 4 hours ago pinkorangeredpug Alex Gehring (Ringo Deathstarr) Beth Thompson (Medicine) Hope Sandoval (Mazzy Star) Louise Trehy (Swallow) Martha S… https://t.co/qpTaXfJBRb 4 hours ago Blackett Music RT @PolemicHeart: Probably not surprising that many of my vocal/musical influences are women. Big thanks to these inspiring ladies- Billie… 4 hours ago Polemic Heart Probably not surprising that many of my vocal/musical influences are women. Big thanks to these inspiring ladies-… https://t.co/EmQEpYrD6U 5 hours ago Mic Wright RT @ennacooper: Erika M Anderson (EMA) Sharin Foo (Raveonettes) Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) Ebba Gustafsson Ågren (Wy) Jennifer Herrema (Royal… 14 hours ago