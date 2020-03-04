Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage

Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Russell Brand performed his comedy show tour at the State Theater in Sydney, Australia earlier this week and an eyewitness in the crowd revealed that he did mention his ex wife Katy Perry briefly during the performance. When he came on stage and was introducing himself, he actually mentioned her name. Then, he did not [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video 01:24

 Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was pregnant by posing for a a profile shot of her growing baby bump. She further confirmed the news on social...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Brand has been dealing heartbreak 'most of his life' [Video]Russell Brand has been dealing heartbreak 'most of his life'

Russell Brand has opened up about curing a broken heart in an Instagram video as his ex-wife Katy Perry announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russell Brand mentions Katy Perry marriage during recent comedy show, calls her a 'lovely human being'

Comedian Russell Brand gave a rare comment about his previous marriage to pop star Katy Perry during a show this week. 
FOXNews.com

Breaking Down Katy Perry’s Musical Pregnancy Announcement & More on ‘First Stream Live’ Podcast

Our proverbial cup runneth over with new music this week: Katy Perry dropped a brand-new single, “Never Worn White,” and an accompanying music video, which...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

TLilum

g @rustyrockets At first I didn't know what to think about you Russell Brand and didn't even understand why God asked… https://t.co/xETJjVz9b7 3 days ago

MoreMusicMoreMo

MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TMZ: Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage (via @JustJared) https://t.co/iUxpsSo9CL 3 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage (via @JustJared) https://t.co/iUxpsSo9CL 3 days ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ: Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/uPFvVPKN9G 4 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/uPFvVPKN9G 4 days ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage (via @JustJared) https://t.co/kczbKiWcxS 4 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage (via @JustJared) https://t.co/kczbKiWcxS 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.