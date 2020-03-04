Global  

Trump Brutally Mocks Jeff Sessions After He’s Forced Into Runoff in Alabama Senate Race

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Trump Brutally Mocks Jeff Sessions After He’s Forced Into Runoff in Alabama Senate RacePresident Donald Trump mocked former attorney general Jeff Sessions on Wednesday for his less than dominant showing in the Alabama senate race.
News video: Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville

Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville 01:54

 The race for an Alabama US Senate seat is headed for runoff between the former Alabama senator and an ex-football coach from Auburn.

Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright [Video]Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat. The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn..

Trump Lashes Out At Jeff Sessions [Video]Trump Lashes Out At Jeff Sessions

President Trump slammed Jeff Sessions.

Jeff Sessions faces runoff to win back old Senate seat - without Trump's support

President has publicly criticised his former attorney general
Independent

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, Jeff Sessions headed to runoff in GOP race for Alabama Senate

Former Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati football coach Tommy Tuberville and ex-U.S. senator Jeff Session will go to a runoff in Alabama.
USATODAY.com

