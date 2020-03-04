Global  

Eminem Drops Lyric Video For 'Godzilla' Featuring The Late Juice Wrld

HipHopDX Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"Don't nobody want it but they're gonna get it anyway!"
Eminem Drops Lyric Video For 'Godzilla' Featuring The Late Juice Wrld

Eminem Drops Lyric Video For 'Godzilla' Featuring The Late Juice Wrld

 Eminem announced a new lyric video for “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld via Twitter on Wednesday morning (March 4). Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe...

Eminem Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD in New 'Godzilla' Music Video | Billboard News [Video]Eminem Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD in New 'Godzilla' Music Video | Billboard News

Eminem thinks he's invincible in his monstrous video for "Godzilla" that he released Monday (March 9), but he's quickly proven wrong.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:30Published

Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld [Video]Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld

As promised, Eminem has delivered a proper visual for the Music To Be Murdered By track “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld. Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual begins with Shady drinking..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published


Eminem Hallucinates Off of 'Godzilla' Whiskey in New Music Video - Watch!

Eminem has released the music video for his new track “Godzilla.” Directed by Cole Bennett, the video is dedicated to the late Juice WRLD, who is featured in...
