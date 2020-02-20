Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Chris Wood!
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child together! “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! 😱😆😭 @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one,” Melissa captioned her photo on Instagram. The pic features her pups, plus her and [...]
