Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Chris Wood!

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child together! “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! 😱😆😭 @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one,” Melissa captioned her photo on Instagram. The pic features her pups, plus her and [...]
 Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is pregnant, she and her actor husband, Chris Wood, are expecting their first child.

