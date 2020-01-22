This 'Bachelor' Finale Theory Involves a Contestant Sent Home Weeks Ago!
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () A Bachelor finale fan theory is floating around that some people think is too wild to be true…but there’s some intriguing evidence! Fans are wondering if somehow, Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home weeks ago, might make a comeback! First off, she was in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram account, at the time the [...]
Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3! On The Bach..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:15Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gold Derby ABC exec is still trolling us with this #Bachelor finale theory, but swears he doesn't "know the outcome"… https://t.co/GV1dhPdyFA 4 hours ago
Glamour Ummmm, this theory about Pete's #TheBacheor finale just got so much worse. https://t.co/nGo7AArG15 9 hours ago
Janesville Wisconsin * We Were Literally All Wrong About Who Peter Proposes to on 'The Bachelor' Finale https://t.co/LHmx4ZAHjh * Will… https://t.co/MRax0c43Yt 9 hours ago
Anette Fekete RT @mariehenley17: Peter Weber Says the ‘Bachelor’ Finale Is ‘an Insane Ending’ https://t.co/a7qMyMFEFz Peter Weber reacts to the theory th… 1 day ago
Pure Planner What does this mean for Monday's #finale episode of the #bachelor, you ask? Well, maybe this is a sign that that Pe… https://t.co/rxDEKBt3Cj 4 days ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: This "Bachelor" finale theory involves a contestant sent home weeks ago! Find out who fans think could make a reappearance b… 5 days ago
Anette Fekete This 'Bachelor' Finale Theory Involves a Contestant Sent Home Weeks Ago! https://t.co/Wb6PZ7eF2M via @JustJared5 days ago