This 'Bachelor' Finale Theory Involves a Contestant Sent Home Weeks Ago!

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A Bachelor finale fan theory is floating around that some people think is too wild to be true…but there’s some intriguing evidence! Fans are wondering if somehow, Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home weeks ago, might make a comeback! First off, she was in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram account, at the time the [...]
Tweets about this

GoldDerby

Gold Derby ABC exec is still trolling us with this #Bachelor finale theory, but swears he doesn't "know the outcome"… https://t.co/GV1dhPdyFA 4 hours ago

glamourmag

Glamour Ummmm, this theory about Pete's #TheBacheor finale just got so much worse. https://t.co/nGo7AArG15 9 hours ago

JanesvilleWisco

Janesville Wisconsin * We Were Literally All Wrong About Who Peter Proposes to on 'The Bachelor' Finale  https://t.co/LHmx4ZAHjh * Will… https://t.co/MRax0c43Yt 9 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @mariehenley17: Peter Weber Says the ‘Bachelor’ Finale Is ‘an Insane Ending’ https://t.co/a7qMyMFEFz Peter Weber reacts to the theory th… 1 day ago

PurePlanner

Pure Planner What does this mean for Monday's #finale episode of the #bachelor, you ask? Well, maybe this is a sign that that Pe… https://t.co/rxDEKBt3Cj 4 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: This "Bachelor" finale theory involves a contestant sent home weeks ago! Find out who fans think could make a reappearance b… 5 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete This 'Bachelor' Finale Theory Involves a Contestant Sent Home Weeks Ago! https://t.co/Wb6PZ7eF2M via @JustJared 5 days ago

KnoxTNCarter

Diane Carter Did Kelley Flanagan Win 'The Bachelor'? Yes, Claims TikTok Spoiler. ⁦@TheEllenShow⁩ ⁦@jimmykimmel⁩ look at this!!! https://t.co/z4qQQyY4u1 5 days ago

