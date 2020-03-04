Global  

Did Katy Perry Just Reveal a Baby Bump?

Billboard.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
So is Katy Perry pregnant or just playing a pregnant character in her new "Never Worn White" video? She's not saying just yet, but an Instagram teaser for the new video -- which is set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night (March 4) -- shows Perry looking ethereal in two different looks:…
Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump

Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump 00:54

 Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump The 'Dark Horse' singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video 'Never Worn White' and she's admitted she's pleased the happy news is now public knowledge and she doesn't need to try and keep her growing bump hidden....

Katy Perry Reveals She's Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Katy Perry Holds Onto Baby Bump in 'Never Worn White' Video

Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Worn White” is out now! The 35-year-old singer debuted her new track and visual on Thursday (March 5). PHOTOS: Check out the...
Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she's pregnant

Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way. The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her...
Seattle Times

