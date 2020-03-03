Global  

James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The global coronavirus pandemic has prompted the James Bond bosses to move back the international release of the upcoming 007 feature film from April to November.
 A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

