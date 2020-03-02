Women’s History Month: Where to celebrate in the Bay Area

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

*Women’s History Month Films in Oakland* Oakland Public Library’s Lakeview Branch plans to host two movie screenings in March honoring women. “A League of Their Own” is scheduled to be screened at 3 p.m. March 21, and “Queen of Katwe” is set for 3 p.m. March 28. Snacks will be provided, but guests can bring something to share. The Eastmont Branch also plans to host a Girl Power Film Festival on Mondays starting March 2, showing four films featuring inspiring and trailblazing women. March 2-30. Free. Various times and Oakland Public Library locations. oaklandlibrary.org



*‘Women Rising’ Exhibit at The Drawing Room Annex* The Drawing Room will celebrate the month with the exhibit, “Women Rising,” at its new space showcasing the diverse and vibrant San Francisco female artists community. The gallery plans to also host artist talks throughout the month, called the Sunday Series, featuring 10 artist talking about their pieces for 5-10 minutes every Sunday starting March 15. An opening reception for “Women Rising” is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Noon-6 p.m. March 2-29. Free. The Drawing Room Annex, 2675 Mission St., S.F. bit.ly/womenrisingsf



*Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women* This new exhibit features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who traveled by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854. An opening reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 4.



The exhibit will be complemented with two other events at the gallery, including a conversation with author Linda Ulleseit where she is expected to discuss her book, "Under the Almond Trees," at 1 p.m. March 14. On March 28, History San Jose's "Portraits of the Past" plans to present vignettes of women in history in the Santa...


