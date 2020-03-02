Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Women’s History Month: Where to celebrate in the Bay Area

Women’s History Month: Where to celebrate in the Bay Area

SFGate Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
*Women’s History Month Films in Oakland* Oakland Public Library’s Lakeview Branch plans to host two movie screenings in March honoring women. “A League of Their Own” is scheduled to be screened at 3 p.m. March 21, and “Queen of Katwe” is set for 3 p.m. March 28. Snacks will be provided, but guests can bring something to share. The Eastmont Branch also plans to host a Girl Power Film Festival on Mondays starting March 2, showing four films featuring inspiring and trailblazing women. March 2-30. Free. Various times and Oakland Public Library locations. oaklandlibrary.org

*‘Women Rising’ Exhibit at The Drawing Room Annex* The Drawing Room will celebrate the month with the exhibit, “Women Rising,” at its new space showcasing the diverse and vibrant San Francisco female artists community. The gallery plans to also host artist talks throughout the month, called the Sunday Series, featuring 10 artist talking about their pieces for 5-10 minutes every Sunday starting March 15. An opening reception for “Women Rising” is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Noon-6 p.m. March 2-29. Free. The Drawing Room Annex, 2675 Mission St., S.F. bit.ly/womenrisingsf

*Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women* This new exhibit features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who traveled by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854. An opening reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 4.

The exhibit will be complemented with two other events at the gallery, including a conversation with author Linda Ulleseit where she is expected to discuss her book, “Under the Almond Trees,” at 1 p.m. March 14. On March 28, History San Jose’s “Portraits of the Past” plans to present vignettes of women in history in the Santa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Women's History Month Is in March

Why Women's History Month Is in March 01:20

 In honour of the start of Women’s History Month, here’s a look back at its origins.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women paving the way in tech [Video]Women paving the way in tech

A closer look at women in the tech industry

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:15Published

6 International Women's Day Facts [Video]6 International Women's Day Facts

6 International Women's Day Facts International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. Here are some facts about the day's history and traditions. 1. The first International Women's Day took place..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as *$5*. You’ll also find a...
9to5Mac Also reported by •SFGate

Wherever women gather together failure is impossible.

Susan B. Anthony, social reformer, women's rights activist, suffragist March is Women's History Month
SmartBrief


Tweets about this

MicroSociety

MicroSociety Now this is what we call a meeting of the minds. In this month where we celebrate women's history, here are two you… https://t.co/Z1x52GCa3v 25 minutes ago

AyrenTheWolf

panda's puppy That surreal moment where work sends you an email asking to be a part of their Women's History Month celebration.… https://t.co/p657QKEwGA 1 hour ago

RenOC28

RenOC RT @ThisIsUsConf: Women’s History Month is a month where we can recognise the contributions and achievements of women throughout history an… 1 hour ago

NubianSistah

Bonita Hinton Completed design from yesterday’s first day of my “Women’s History Month” where I will be posting a #beautiful… https://t.co/E14lheWYSI 1 hour ago

ThisIsUsConf

This Is Us Conference Women’s History Month is a month where we can recognise the contributions and achievements of women throughout hist… https://t.co/hhRGIVzsbc 2 hours ago

janicefarley01

Janice Farley 15 Organizations That Could Use Your Support During Women's History Month https://t.co/rSQrOuNJ2X… https://t.co/AvgNrXQMGn 2 hours ago

DiscoveryTXK

DiscoveryTexarkana March is Women's History Month and we will be celebrating Frida Kahol by creating self-portraits while listening to… https://t.co/8szybWJGAE 3 hours ago

LarryBendesky

Larry Bendesky Where to Celebrate Women's History Month in #Philly - #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/U9No2ef317 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.