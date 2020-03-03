Global  

Prince William Jokes About Spreading Coronavirus on Ireland Tour

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Prince William made a coronavirus-related joke that is getting some feedback online. The 37-year-old royal, who is currently in Ireland on a three-day tour, reportedly made the joke in conversation with emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William “I bet [...]
News video: William and Kate's Ireland tour comes to a close

William and Kate's Ireland tour comes to a close 01:09

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to the Republic of Ireland has come to a close. During their time in the country William and Kate met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins, and sampled some Guinness.

