Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman *Matt Gaetz*, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
News video: Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed 00:33

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.” The bill is...

WBZ News Update For March 5 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 5

Weekend Forecast; MBTA Coronavirus Cleaning; Tewksbury Students’ Potential Coronavirus Exposure; MA Gas Tax Increase Bill

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote [Video]Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote

Matt Gaetz tweeted a photo of him wearing a gas mask.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published


Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask On The House Floor To Vote For Deal To Fight Coronavirus

Playing It Safe
Daily Caller

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore gas mask while House voted on coronavirus response bill

Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly told journalists that he believes "members of congress are human petri dishes"
USATODAY.com


cyncitylimits

cynthia smithpatrick Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask on House floor during vote on coronavirus response package - CNNPolitics https://t.co/qf9KGehxQq 34 seconds ago

e2121bev99

oldebev RT @dhershiser: Everyone who voted for this idiot should be completely embarrassed. That’s all. That my tweet. https://t.co/1op5ZfeAzR 38 seconds ago

1FreshTake

FRESH TAKE RT @PhilEhr: The first time I remember wearing a gas mask was onboard a man of war at sea, training to fight through a chemical attack. Las… 38 seconds ago

barb_swan

barb swan RT @MSNBC: Rep. Gaetz wore a gas mask to Wednesday's House vote on an emergency funding bill to fight COVID-19. Rep. Sean Maloney reacts:… 40 seconds ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @NBCNews: Rep. Gaetz wore a gas mask to Wednesday's House vote on the $8.3B bill for emergency funding to help tackle coronavoris. Aske… 44 seconds ago

BySunAndSteel

Kang David RT @FloridaMan__: Florida man Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during congressional vote to address new coronavirus https://t.co/TSRKho4w7u https:… 3 minutes ago

