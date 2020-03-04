Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

Billboard.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Latin powerhouses Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will go on tour together for the first time ever. Rising star Sebastian Yatra will perform as a special guest on the trek.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour 01:10

 Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces for a joint tour across North America.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Announce Joint Tour [Video]Trending Now: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Announce Joint Tour

They will make about 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada starting in September.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour [Video]Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour The Latin superstars are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Entertainment news: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin announce joint tour

The show will bring together Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin with more than a dozen hit singles between them.
Zee News

Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour


ContactMusic


Tweets about this

suntastic77

Kimberly RT @LiveNation: Latin music powerhouses @enriqueiglesias and @ricky_martin are joining forces for a 2020 tour with special guest @Sebastian… 2 minutes ago

EnriqueBrFans

Enrique Iglesias 🇧🇷 RT @enews: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Reflect on Touring as Dads https://t.co/GoaKkSrvIx 3 minutes ago

Jamarcus2013

JaMarcus-Li 💜 RT @PopCrave: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin announce 2020 joint tour #EnriqueRickyTour. 🎤 https://t.co/Na7qAw5GI7 5 minutes ago

octbrsix

𝐭𝐚𝐥. DUDE?!?!?! Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour! | E! Red Carpet & A... https://t.co/l3GtPOLZwG 13 minutes ago

ahmibird

AhmiBird Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin going on tour together this September & October - there might be a baby boom, come June to August 2021. 15 minutes ago

AdrianSagra1

Adrian Ságara RT @AttitudeMag: .@ricky_martin and @enriqueiglesias are teaming up for a brand new tour *fans self*: https://t.co/nRif8StBRg https://t.co… 17 minutes ago

LiveNation

Live Nation Latin music powerhouses @enriqueiglesias and @ricky_martin are joining forces for a 2020 tour with special guest… https://t.co/JeHK495Xvi 22 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today 2020 is set to be an exciting year as some of the biggest names in music confirm they will hit the road across Nort… https://t.co/Z23R131y4v 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.