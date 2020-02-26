Global  

Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music festival was set to take place from March 20 to 22, but Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes confirmed on Wednesday (March 4) that it is no longer happening, the Miami Herald reports. This marks the first time in the event’s 21 years [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns 03:45

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports the announcement will be made Friday morning.

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns [Video]Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

The popular Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is kicking off with dozens of artists entertaining large crowds over the next four days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News [Video]Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:43Published


Virus fears will postpone Miami’s Ultra music festival

MIAMI (AP) — Fears of the new coronavirus have led to postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, city officials said...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Billboard.comcbs4.combizjournals

K-Pop Music Festival Postponed at Hollywood Bowl Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

K-Pop Music Festival Postponed at Hollywood Bowl Due to Coronavirus Travel RestrictionsThe Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl bands was postponed Wednesday due to “travel restrictions in Asia” stemming from the coronavirus...
The Wrap


bejellyofkelly

Kelly RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - The Ultra Music Festival has postponed their 2020 event due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the Miam… 27 seconds ago

ninaaaaaaL

NINA RT @billboard: Miami’s #Ultra Music Festival reportedly canceled due to #coronavirus https://t.co/FHX4uis3Kz 58 seconds ago

as_dsignz

Alberto Silva RT @billboard: This month's #Ultra Music Festival has reportedly been canceled due to concerns over the #coronavirus. This will mark the fi… 6 minutes ago

fm1019radio

FM 101.9 Radio Ultra Music Festival is the latest of the major festivals to be disrupted by Coronavirus || @ForevverMalone #AMFM https://t.co/Hb7vGIWCBP 7 minutes ago

DouglasHBorges9

Douglas Borges RT @dancingastro: Breaking: @ultra 2020 has been postponed according to the Miami Herald due to fears of the coronavirus spreading in Miami… 11 minutes ago

frankregina

Frank Regina Does EDC Las Vegas, May 15-17, cancel? Miami's Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus: Report… https://t.co/GpVXjHqyaO 16 minutes ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee Ultra Music Festival In Miami Canceled Over Coronavirus Fear, Sources Say https://t.co/HhO0TBFIub 16 minutes ago

jolugo21

José Luis González RT @GlobalDanceGDE: BREAKING: Ultra Music Festival Miami Has Officially Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fear: https://t.co/7qixX4oY6s http… 19 minutes ago

