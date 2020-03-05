Ali Fazal on shooting with Gal Gadot: Came back with greater understanding of acting Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It couldn't have been a better start to the year for Ali Fazal — he spent the last two months shooting for Death on the Nile that also features Wonder woman (2017) star Gal Gadot. The actor, who recently returned to the bay, admits that facing the camera for the seasoned actor-director, Kenneth Branagh, has been a "learning... It couldn't have been a better start to the year for Ali Fazal — he spent the last two months shooting for Death on the Nile that also features Wonder woman (2017) star Gal Gadot. The actor, who recently returned to the bay, admits that facing the camera for the seasoned actor-director, Kenneth Branagh, has been a "learning 👓 View full article

