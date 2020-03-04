Global  

‘The Batman’: First look of Batmobile out

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson’s full Batsuit and shared a surprisingly good look at the Batmobile.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Trending: New Batmobile

Trending: New Batmobile 00:23

 Director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of the batmobile for his "The Batman" movie.

