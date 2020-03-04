Global  

'No Time To Die' postponed for November 2020

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The global release of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theatres in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions.
Recent related news from verified sources

New James Bond film No Time To Die postponed until November

The release of the new James Bond film No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020, according its producers.
The Age

No Time To Die delayed until November


ContactMusic


Tweets about this

laserdiscdream

LASERDISC DREAM RT @007: MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and th… 2 minutes ago

937RhythmFm

Rhythm FM Coronavirus: "No Time To Die" Postponed Till November https://t.co/GOiDyqDttp #RhythmEntertainmentNews… https://t.co/51jMr78H5w 3 minutes ago

Fretographer

Wesley Toler RT @lawyerthoughts: The new 007 movie No Time To Die has been postponed from April to November so clearly there’s SOME time. 8 minutes ago

RobertVinet

Robert Vinet The world premiere of the "No Time to Die" James Bond film, planned to premiere in London March 31, has been postpo… https://t.co/5PQIaB2lJz 13 minutes ago

TheMagicBlues

Steve Carr @VueHelp I was ahead of the game on Tuesday and actually booked my tickets for No Time To Die on April 3rd. Seems n… https://t.co/Nhu7NPmjp9 15 minutes ago

kevinborst

Kevin Borst BREAKING: James Bond's No Time to Die release postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak. Now releasing November 2020. 27 minutes ago

