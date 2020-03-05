Global  

Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood. As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star is...
 Katy Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, announced she’s pregnant in her new music video, “Never Worn White.”

Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant [Video]Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

Watch: Katy announces pregnancy in new video

Congratulations are in order for singer Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, who are expecting their first child together.
Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White”, and said a new album is on the way. The pop star made...
theponyofariana

Rehan RT @enews: Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story https://t.co/PdzdS5V1O8 18 minutes ago

MensahAlkebuLan

Mensah Alkebu-Lan Sounds good, Katy. That skin. Yep, you do look pregnant. Congratulations. Katy Perry - Never Worn White… https://t.co/EKPplEg7Nm 36 minutes ago

cemalsahin15

Cemal Şahin RT @LAFW: Katy Perry’s #NeverWornWhite music video revealed that she is in fact pregnant! 🤰🏻 RT if you’re loving her look! 💥💥 Photographed… 37 minutes ago

crazymommadr

Dawn Rivera @patrick58328973 @MaskedSingerFOX Katy Perry is pregnant and showing. Kitty is on point with the none prego look!!! HAHA 56 minutes ago

LAFW

LA Fashion Week Katy Perry’s #NeverWornWhite music video revealed that she is in fact pregnant! 🤰🏻 RT if you’re loving her look! 💥💥… https://t.co/cUDIbJGp49 1 hour ago

