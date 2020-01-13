Global  

‘Hawaii Five-O’ Cancellation: Two-Hour Finale Scheduled for April

HNGN Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
‘Hawaii Five-O’ Cancellation: Two-Hour Finale Scheduled for AprilCrime drama "Hawaii Five-O" will come to a conclusion with a two-hour series finale on April 3rd, coming to an end after its current 10th season.
'Hawaii Five-0' to end 10-season run, CBS says

CBS said Friday that its series “Hawaii Five-0,” which has filmed in the Islands for 10 seasons, will end its run on April 3 with a two-hour finale, two...
bizjournals

Relive 'Hawaii Five-0's 10 Best Guest Stars Including Carol Burnett, Nick Jonas & More

If you missed the news, Hawaii Five-0 will be ending after 10 seasons on the air. CBS broke the news just as a new episode is set to air tonight, February 29 on...
Just Jared

