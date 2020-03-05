Global  

The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals first look of new Batmobile

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
'The Batman' fans are treated with a surprise! Director Matt Reeves on Thursday revealed the first look of the new Batmobile from the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson. The 53-year-old director shared three pictures giving a clear cut look of the Batmobile from different angles on Twitter. Reeves...
 Director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of the batmobile for his "The Batman" movie.

