Wait what?! Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut?

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Bebo fans, it's time to rejoice! The moment could be very near when your favourite actress (and her favourite too, courtesy Jab We Met) finally makes her presence known on Instagram. In fact, if what we're thinking is correct, Kareena Kapoor has already made her Insta debut and shared a kitty video on the photo-sharing platform....
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens 01:05

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram. #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorInstagram #Bollywood #KareenaKapoor

Taimur Ali Khan To Make His BIG Debut With Parents Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan? [Video]Taimur Ali Khan To Make His BIG Debut With Parents Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Taimur Ali Khan might make is debut soon in an advertisement. In order to know details about the same, do watch the entire video.

'Cat's out of the bag': Kareena Kapoor Khan makes official debut on Instagram, shares first pic

Sadly, Kareena's first Instagram post wasn't with her husband Saif Ali Khan or son Taimur Ali Khan much to fans' disappointment.
DNA

After staying away from social media for years, Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Instagram debut today

Even as her contemporaries raked up followers by the millions on their social media handles, Kareena Kapoor Khan maintained a studied distance from the digital...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Wait what?! Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut? https://t.co/qyXJRck67I https://t.co/HworJak0jL 52 minutes ago

MegaStarKareena

LadySuperStarKareenaKapoor RT @Spotboye: Wait, what! Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her much-awaited Instagram debut? Here’s why we think so! #KareenaKapoorKha… 2 hours ago

ah73815296

Aizaad Nafi RT @mid_day: Wait What?! Has #KareenaKapoorKhan Made Her Instagram Debut? https://t.co/kT4nmtMVvD 19 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day Wait What?! Has #KareenaKapoorKhan Made Her Instagram Debut? https://t.co/kT4nmtMVvD 19 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Wait, what! Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her much-awaited Instagram debut? Here’s why we think so!… https://t.co/6oLthKREbX 22 hours ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Wait, what? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan wear a rip off of an international designer? https://t.co/pB6c0UMZWr 1 week ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Wait, what? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan wear a rip off of an international designer? – Times of India https://t.co/BZ9enIwfXy 1 week ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Wait, what? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan wear a rip off of an international designer? - Times of India) has be… https://t.co/SCM61qRsJd 1 week ago

