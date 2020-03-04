Global  

This Women's Day, gear up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sakshi Tanwar's Ghar Ki Murgi

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This Women's Day, gear up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sakshi Tanwar's Ghar Ki MurgiAmidst the bustling bylanes of Delhi, resides the Batra family. Homemaker Seema Batra (Sakshi Tanwar) manages this home and is the sole force behind keeping the method in this madness. Dedicated and selfless, she takes it all in her stride till one day the tables turn.

This Women's Day, SonyLIV celebrates these beautiful souls...
News video: Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day

Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day 01:07

 Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari short film "Ghar Ki Murgi", which stars Sakshi Tanwar, celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their life to look for their family. #GharKiMurgi #WomansDay #bollywood

