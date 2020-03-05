Global  

Jon Hamm Sports Green Jacket & Shorts for Lunch in Los Feliz

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Jon Hamm keeps it casual for a weekday lunch outing! The 48-year-old Mad Men actor was stepping out for a meal on Monday (March 2) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm He rocked a green zip-up hoodie with matching striped shorts, blue sneakers, a baseball cap, and circular [...]
