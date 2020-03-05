Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bollywood celebs and their doll replicas

Bollywood celebs and their doll replicas

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There is nothing more flattering for a movie star than to be immortalized and transformed into dolls. Whether a work of a die-hard fan or a marketing strategy to rake in some extra bucks, we take a look at stars from Deepika Padukone to Taimur Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others who their doll replicas. Take a look at these pictures and see if you are as big of a fan to get your hands on these replicas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Bollywood celebs and their doll replicas https://t.co/q9Jld0C7v2 https://t.co/EjztArvVHs 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.