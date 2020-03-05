Global  

Anil's sweet note for Rhea on her B'day

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor's sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Since last night, her near and dear ones are taking to their social media profiles to wish Rhea. After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, now Anil Kapoor has taken to Instagram to give her best wishes.
