When Marvel superheroes are arriving in India

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Mark your calendars, because you have got yourself a date with a new breed of superheroes. From the Scarlett Johansson lead ‘Black Widow’ to Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, here’s when you can expect your favourite heroes and demi-gods to arrive at a theatre near you.
