When Marvel superheroes are arriving in India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mark your calendars, because you have got yourself a date with a new breed of superheroes. From the Scarlett Johansson lead ‘Black Widow’ to Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, here’s when you can expect your favourite heroes and demi-gods to arrive at a theatre near you. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Insta Restaurant: Grab a bite with some of your favorite heroes Ever wonder what it'd be like to eat alongside your favorite superheroes? Well, wonder no more! This quirky, retro-themed restaurant in Spain has got you covered. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 03:19Published on January 15, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this