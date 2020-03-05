Global  

Cheryl Joins 'The Greatest Dancer' 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale!

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Cheryl is ready to crown a winner! The 36-year-old Girls Aloud member joined Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse, Todrick Hall and dancer-choreographer Curtis Pritchard at the The Greatest Dancer photo call on Wednesday night (March 4) at LH2 Studios in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl The BBC dancing talent show [...]
