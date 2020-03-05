Cheryl Joins 'The Greatest Dancer' 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale! Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Cheryl is ready to crown a winner! The 36-year-old Girls Aloud member joined Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse, Todrick Hall and dancer-choreographer Curtis Pritchard at the The Greatest Dancer photo call on Wednesday night (March 4) at LH2 Studios in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl The BBC dancing talent show [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anette Fekete Cheryl Joins 'The Greatest Dancer' 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale! https://t.co/sSncrfezpV via @JustJared 2 days ago Shatta Bandle Cheryl Joins ‘The Greatest Dancer’ 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale! https://t.co/Jh0pfoZUNb https://t.co/lG5AG5UsTP 3 days ago Kim Kardashian Cheryl Joins ‘The Greatest Dancer’ 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale! https://t.co/8aeFE8sLQq https://t.co/mEaw8uwUeg 3 days ago Global Connect+ Cheryl Joins ‘The Greatest Dancer’ 2020 Judges Ahead of Season 2 Finale! https://t.co/eJjB2DVamk https://t.co/LlcJLOSlU2 3 days ago JustJared.com Cheryl joins the #TheGreatestDancer judges for a photo call ahead of the Season 2 finale: https://t.co/P1ss9ghOdR 3 days ago Sunderland Live Go Lily and Joseph https://t.co/64YrvX7iqA 4 days ago EverythingNorthEast NEWS: Cheryl joins Greatest Dancer act Lily and Joseph in Sunderland to rehearse for Saturday's final - https://t.co/0zXvotb1G9 4 days ago