Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'

Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
After a pair of racy performances drew complaints from the public, Pussycat Dolls’ member Nicole Scherzinger is speaking out in defense of the group. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track [Video]The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track

The Pussycat Dolls have promised to release more tunes if their fans 'React' well to their comeback track.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart' [Video]The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

Kimberly Wyatt wants people to stop "trying to rip apart" The Pussycat Dolls and recognize their "amazing feats" as a group.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicole Scherzinger Looks Fierce & Fashionable at BBC Studios in London

Nicole Scherzinger is looking so hot! The lead member of the Pussycat Dolls was spotted stepping out in a chic monochrome outfit on Wednesday (February 26) at...
Just Jared

The Pussycat Dolls’ appearance on The One Show is so excruciatingly awkward it’s impossible to look away

The Pussycat Dolls, who reunited to be our saviours in music, suffered an aggressively awkward technical blunder that left Nicole Scherzinger and her four...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® FOX NEWS reports: Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now' https://t.co/FZY5s1Uzal 7 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'… https://t.co/T9NU4yC5Co 7 hours ago

YahooCelebUK

Yahoo Celebrity UK The group announced their comeback last year. https://t.co/rCqvIekJWw 7 hours ago

DonnaRich59

Keep Texas Red Tarrant Co⭐️⭐️⭐️ I don't thinks this performance is more racy than see a women in a bikini or watching a rapper music video? Nicole… https://t.co/ZLUwJHjqwH 7 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'… https://t.co/A9cWiGlKwM 8 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls’ controversial, racy performance: ‘We’re women now’ 8 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Nicole Scherzinger defends Pussycat Dolls' controversial, racy performance: 'We're women now'… https://t.co/1silOmiTdH 8 hours ago

derekcharles776

Derek Charles 'We're women now' - Nicole Scherzinger defends racy Pussycat Dolls performance.Trying cover up that you can’t sing… https://t.co/dISe9wIuFQ 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.