Ben Affleck Claims His Child Actor Career Pushed 'Jealous' Matt Damon to Pursue Acting

AceShowbiz Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
When stopping by SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show', the 'Justice League' star opens up about a competitive element to his friendship with his 'Good Will Hunting' collaborator.
News video: Ben Affleck says Matt Damon was 'so jealous' of early acting career

Ben Affleck says Matt Damon was 'so jealous' of early acting career 00:58

 Ben Affleck says his childhood friend Matt Damon was "so incredibly jealous" of his acting career growing up, as he takes credit for Matt's decision to pursue a career in Hollywood.

