Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Now Has A Forced Bedtime + Ankle Monitor After Feds Arrest

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

New York rapper Nicki Minaj might not be partying too late with her husband for the immediate future. New reports claim the hip-hop star’s boo Kenneth Petty is now legally required to meet a curfew and wear an ankle monitor. Big Facts According to reports, Petty appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and pled not guilty […]



