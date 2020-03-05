Global  

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Now Has A Forced Bedtime + Ankle Monitor After Feds Arrest

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Now Has A Forced Bedtime + Ankle Monitor After Feds ArrestNew York rapper Nicki Minaj might not be partying too late with her husband for the immediate future. New reports claim the hip-hop star’s boo Kenneth Petty is now legally required to meet a curfew and wear an ankle monitor. Big Facts According to reports, Petty appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and pled not guilty […]

News video: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry 01:09

 Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry 41-year-old Petty surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles, California, on March 4 after being indicted by the state. His indictment was due to his continued failure to register as a sex offender in California. Because of...

