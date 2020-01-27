Global  

Elle Fanning Says She 'Threw Up a Lot in the Uber' on Her 21st Birthday - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Elle Fanning definitely partied hard while celebrating her 21st birthday. The Maleficent actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (March 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning During her appearance, she spoke about the karaoke party she had for her birthday, which included a duet with sister Dakota [...]
News video: Elle Fanning partied 'til she puked on 21st

Elle Fanning partied 'til she puked on 21st 00:37

 Elle Fanning partied so hard on her 21st birthday she threw up in an Uber.

