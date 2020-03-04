Global  

William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
William Shatner and his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin have divvied up their assets and it looks like the award-winning actor is walking away with the former couple's supply of horse semen.
 Actor William Shatner and his ex-wife split up their menagerie of pets in their divorce.

