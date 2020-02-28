Global  

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life.
Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle

Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle 00:49

 Ben Affleck has shared how his new movie The Way Back helped him get his life on track after tackling his long-time battle with alcoholism.

As a recovering alcoholic there is 'nothing heroic' about playing an addict - Ben Affleck

The actor plays basketball coach struggling with alcohol addiction in the new film, 'The Way Back.'

Jennifer Garner saved Ben Affleck's new role

'The Way Back' star Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner saved his role in the new sports drama when he went into rehab.

Here's Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck's THE WAY BACK Movie

Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK MovieHollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a powerful and emotional new movie on deck. In celebration of The Way Back arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH readers have...
Ben Affleck suffered 'breakdown' on set while portraying alcoholic who apologizes to wife in 'The Way Back'

Ben Affleck has been opening up about his alcoholism and difficult path to sobriety while promoting his upcoming film "The Way Back" in which he plays an...
