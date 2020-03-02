Global  

Tarek El Moussa says filming 'Flip or Flop' while going through a public divorce was 'the wildest thing'

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Tarek El Moussa got candid about what it was like to film his hit HGTV series “Flip or Flop” while going through a divorce with his wife and co-star, Christina Anstead.
News video: Tarek El Moussa’s Relationship With Ex Christina Meursinge Haack Anstead Is “Great”

Tarek El Moussa’s Relationship With Ex Christina Meursinge Haack Anstead Is “Great” 01:07

 As you can imagine, filming throughout his divorce was “difficult” for Tarek El Moussa. The real estate agent addresses going through that and the current status of his relationship with Christina.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of...

Tarek El Moussa Chats About His New HGTV Series, 'Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa' [Video]Tarek El Moussa Chats About His New HGTV Series, "Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa"

With over 500 successful flips to his name, real estate powerhouse Tarek El Moussa is ready to share the secrets to his success in HGTV's new series, "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa." The series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:16Published

Attending A Real Estate Seminar At Age 20 Changed Tarek El Moussa [Video]Attending A Real Estate Seminar At Age 20 Changed Tarek El Moussa

Working at Papa Johns at the time, "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa” host Tarek El Moussa was desperate for cash when he saw the sign that kickstarted his career. BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:12Published


