Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Daughter's Name Revealed

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have chosen the name Mary for their five-week-old daughter. She will also go by the nickname Masha, which is the Russian version of the name. If you don’t know, Enrique and Anna gave birth to their baby girl just a few weeks ago after their secret pregnancy. The couple are [...]
News video: Enrique Iglesias loving life as dad of three

Enrique Iglesias loving life as dad of three 01:15

 Enrique Iglesias is having a "great time" as a father of three, though he's lacking sleep.

