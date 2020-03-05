Emily Ratajkowski is staying fit! The 28-year-old model and actress was in attendance at the STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout event on Wednesday (March 4) at Terminal 5 in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski The class, described as a “non-dance, high-intensity full body work-out class,” was taught by [...]



Recent related news from verified sources Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Workout Event in NYC! Emily Ratajkowski is staying fit! The 28-year-old model and actress was in attendance at the STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout event on Wednesday (March 4)...

Just Jared 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fit physique at the Zumba live event in NYC: https://t.co/4WCPF8JYvQ 1 week ago ↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/HCnx5ev9Yc 1 week ago Shatta Bandle Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/6J1Pko1tlH https://t.co/uyRjA0JHnN 1 week ago Kim Kardashian Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/Iq6fmMotEI https://t.co/CwK7oJNnKQ 1 week ago Global Connect+ Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/ICuCFSxDDX https://t.co/eVGKqlIYxR 1 week ago JustJared.com Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fit physique at the Zumba live event in NYC: https://t.co/4WCPF8JYvQ 1 week ago