Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC!

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Emily Ratajkowski is staying fit! The 28-year-old model and actress was in attendance at the STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout event on Wednesday (March 4) at Terminal 5 in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski The class, described as a “non-dance, high-intensity full body work-out class,” was taught by [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Workout Event in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski is staying fit! The 28-year-old model and actress was in attendance at the STRONG by Zumba high-intensity workout event on Wednesday (March 4)...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fit physique at the Zumba live event in NYC: https://t.co/4WCPF8JYvQ 1 week ago

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/HCnx5ev9Yc 1 week ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/6J1Pko1tlH https://t.co/uyRjA0JHnN 1 week ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/Iq6fmMotEI https://t.co/CwK7oJNnKQ 1 week ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Fit Physique at Zumba Workout Event in NYC! https://t.co/ICuCFSxDDX https://t.co/eVGKqlIYxR 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fit physique at the Zumba live event in NYC: https://t.co/4WCPF8JYvQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.