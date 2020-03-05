Global  

Kendrick Lamar Announces Mysterious ‘pgLang’ Project: What Does It All Mean?

Billboard.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Kendrick Lamar returned to social media on Thursday (March 5) with a mysterious announcement: He's launching pgLang, a multilingual, artist-friendly service company alongside his manager *Dave Free *that's a record label, movie studio and publishing house combined.
