Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their very first appearance in months at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday (March 5) in London, England. This is the couple’s first appearance in a series of March 2020 appearances that they will make before their final day as senior members of the royal family, which will [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties.
The event celebrates the achievements injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and...