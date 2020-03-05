Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Just Jared Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their very first appearance in months at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday (March 5) in London, England. This is the couple’s first appearance in a series of March 2020 appearances that they will make before their final day as senior members of the royal family, which will [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan mingle at Endeavour Awards reception

Harry and Meghan mingle at Endeavour Awards reception 03:53

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The event celebrates the achievements injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the queen's Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

The possible final royal goodbye from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in London After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events. On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the...
E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend first official engagement together since announcing split from royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their new life on 31 March
Independent


Tweets about this

MEvang19

Mhel Evangelista 💋 RT @henryscousin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Im… 13 seconds ago

Tobyglandolosis

Ebenews ‘I hope you didn’t mind me embrace your wife’ – Nigerian boy who embraced Meghan Markle writes a letter to Prince H… https://t.co/l0ccw2UnUt 46 seconds ago

_siyasanga

taj RT @ZoeForsey: And they're done! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have driven away from their final ever royal engagement 📷 by PA https://t.c… 1 minute ago

AnnKane26533432

Ann Kane RT @Think_Blue_Sky: Good For Harry..... https://t.co/uD3UvdUmVc 1 minute ago

CJFew00

Lieutenant X RT @ABC: 'She really is beautiful': Schoolboy raises a smile from Meghan Markle at one of her final Royal events. https://t.co/KmzYNpvmB9 h… 2 minutes ago

obiora_odi

Obiora Odi Harry and Meghan won't be in Queen's procession today https://t.co/oBPZzS0bGH WHO CARES NOBODY BUT THE BRITISH DEPLORABLES 3 minutes ago

Farii_55

FARA. H Good for them. Now go and live your lifes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear for final engagement as royals https://t.co/sbPkDoTgcs 4 minutes ago

ekurisblog

Prince Ekuri D'Agborkem German Welcome to Celebs Infos Gists: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make final royal e... https://t.co/u4Qn2VjOwW 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.