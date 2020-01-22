|
Kim Kardashian's Surprise Delivery From KFC Is Finger Lickin' Good
|
|
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This morning surprise is finger lickin' good. On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian started her day with a special package from an unlikely restaurant chain. Knock, knock!...
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man
Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man The reality star has four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - with her husband Kanye West, and has..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published
Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Makeup Line ‘Cheap’
Kim Kardashian Calls
Kylie Jenner's Makeup Line ‘Cheap’ Kardashian jokingly slammed her half-sibling's makeup collection after an online tutorial went wrong. The KKW Beauty founder had agreed
to..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this