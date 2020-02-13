Global  

Here’s How Coronavirus Could Cancel Coachella

Billboard.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Is Coachella too big to fail? The Southern California festival begins its two weekend run on April 10 with a fate that has never been more uncertain.
News video: Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News 01:42

 BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and Coachella be next?

J Balvin Reacts To Performing With Beyoncé at Coachella, His Super Bowl Halftime Show & More | Throw It Back [Video]J Balvin Reacts To Performing With Beyoncé at Coachella, His Super Bowl Halftime Show & More | Throw It Back

In this episode of 'Throw It Back,' J Balvin looks back at memorable moments in his career, including his 2009 music video for "Ella Me Cautivó," performing with Beyoncé at Coachella, and the 2020..

President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising Event [Video]President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising Event

President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event. Katie Johnston reports.

Petitions for and against canceling Coachella are circulating online amid coronavirus concerns

The threat of the coronavirus is raising concerns ahead of Coachella. There are online petitions both for and against canceling the event.
USATODAY.com

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The...
SeattlePI.com

