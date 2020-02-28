Global  

Maria Bartiromo: ‘Don’t Want to Panic Anybody,’ But Sources Tell Me U.S. Will Have ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Coronavirus Cases

Mediaite Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Thursday afternoon on Fox News Bill Hemmer Reports, stated that sources are telling her the United States will be infected with “hundreds of thousands” of novel coronavirus cases – adding that she was not trying to “panic anybody” with the information. The segment began with host Bill Hemmer asking Bartiromo, “How do we […]
News video: Maria Bartiromo warns of 'hundreds of thousands' of coronavirus cases in US over next 6-12 months

Maria Bartiromo warns of 'hundreds of thousands' of coronavirus cases in US over next 6-12 months 06:04

 Maria Bartiromo warns of &apos;hundreds of thousands&apos; of coronavirus cases in US over next 6-12 months

Morrison government plans for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus infections

Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be infected with the coronavirus under a $1 billion scenario the federal government is planning for.
The Age

Former FDA head warns against devoting resources solely to vaccine in coronavirus battle

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned of "hundreds or low thousands" of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersNaturalNews.com

