Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pregnant Eva Amurri's Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth

Pregnant Eva Amurri's Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Eva Amurri and her husband Kyle Martino broke up in November, two months after they revealed to the world that they are expecting their third child together. The 34-year-old actress (and daughter of Susan Sarandon) has now revealed that Kyle, 39, will not be in the delivery room when she welcomes their child into the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Pregnant Eva Amurri's Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth https://t.co/wrtFSfzIrQ via @JustJared 5 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Pregnant Eva Amurri’s Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth https://t.co/2IAlSMkWyc https://t.co/FOYKk7nPjB 7 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Pregnant Eva Amurri’s Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth https://t.co/MfISULflhO https://t.co/hsubk3MwhI 7 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Pregnant Eva Amurri’s Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in the Delivery Room When She Gives Birth https://t.co/cBCu2M80ef https://t.co/g3aiDIrq83 7 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Eva Amurri, who is pregnant with her third child with ex Kyle Martino, explains why he won't be in the delivery room https://t.co/UZMxXUAK7f 8 hours ago

WeSmirch

WeSmirch Pregnant Eva Amurri Says Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in Delivery Room for Their Child's Birth (Maria Pasquini / Peo… https://t.co/etxD1k0Q5A 3 days ago

DEBORAH84863059

DEBORAH MCCABE Pregnant Eva Amurri Says Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in Delivery Room for Their ...https://t.co/KTXaCoc20S. Stunned… https://t.co/iEC4YdNwxD 3 days ago

StaceyHappel2

Stacey Happel Pregnant Eva Amurri Says Ex Kyle Martino Will Not Be in Delivery Room for Their ...https://t.co/ASCJj4lBbc 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.